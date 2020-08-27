WIN! WE WILL ROCK YOU Concert tickets



After months of darkened venues and empty stages, live theatre makes a triumphant return to Crown Theatre Perth with Platinum Entertainment’s production of the acclaimed jukebox musical, We Will Rock You, featuring the music of British rock legends, Queen, from the book by Ben Elton.

Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan who played Killer Queen in the recent Sydney and Melbourne seasons to much acclaim, will reprise her role alongside a cast of talented West Australians including Matt Dyktynski, Jamie Mercanti AKA Slim Jim and Paula Parore.

We Will Rock You is the perfect musical to get Perth audiences back into the theatre to experience the wonders of live performance.

We are absolutely pumped to have two double passes to giveaway to the final show of We Will Rock You on October 31 at Crown Theatre.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with WE WILL ROCK YOU in the subject line, then tell us your favourite Queen track along with tagging the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, September 30 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend Crown Theatre on October 31.