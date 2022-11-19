WIN! WAYJO’S The Best of 2022 concert tickets



WA Youth Jazz Orchestra will send off 2022 in style with The Best of WAYJO 2022 at the Quarry Amphitheatre on Friday, November 5.

All three of WAYJO’s big bands, including the MinterEllison Monday, St John of God Health Care Tuesday, and WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestras, will join forces for the popular annual event.

A sell out show several years in a row, The Best of WAYJO 2022 is an opportunity to hear each band present their favourite works from the annual program, while bidding farewell to some of their players, and the year that was.

