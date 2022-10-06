WIN! WAYJO’S CELEBRATING THE GREATS Concert tickets

West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) will recognise some of the all-time legends of jazz this month with Celebrating The Greats: 100th Birthday of Basie Band & Charles Mingus.
This year is the 100th birthday celebration of bassist/composer Charles Mingus, as well as several band members from the seminal Count Basie Orchestra line-up of the late 1950s.
The music of these jazz greats will come to life Downstairs at The Maj on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm. For more info and to buy tickets, head to wayjo.com
We’re stoked to have four double passes to give away to WAYJO’s Celebrating The Greats: 100th Birthday of Basie Band & Charles Mingus on Saturday, October 15.
To WIN email us here at [email protected] with 2022 WAYJO CELEBRATES in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the friend you will take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!
Competition closes Wednesday, October 12 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.