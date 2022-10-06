WIN! WAYJO’S CELEBRATING THE GREATS Concert tickets



West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) will recognise some of the all-time legends of jazz this month with Celebrating The Greats: 100th Birthday of Basie Band & Charles Mingus.

This year is the 100th birthday celebration of bassist/composer Charles Mingus, as well as several band members from the seminal Count Basie Orchestra line-up of the late 1950s.

The music of these jazz greats will come to life Downstairs at The Maj on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm. For more info and to buy tickets, head to wayjo.com