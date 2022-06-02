WIN! WAYJO’S BEATS AND PIECES Double Passes



Western Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) are set to bring a special night of Latino and electro grooves to The Rechabite on Friday, June 10.

Beats and Pieces: From Latino to Electro will combine the popular WAYJO Latin Explosion show from 2019 and 2021 with a new collaboration with Djinda Boodja, working with their hip-hop and electronic musicians to create something new and powerful.

Adolfo Chavez, Marcus Perrozzi and Steve Richter join the St John of God Health Care Tuesday Night Orchestra in a celebration of Latin to get you up dancing, while Djinda Boodja musicians Zero Emcee and Daniel Chandler will drop beats and rap with the Wednesday Night Orchestra to keep you moving in a second upbeat set.

We’re pumped to have four double passes to give away to Beats and Pieces: From Latino to Electro on Friday, June 10 at The Rechabite.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BEATS AND PIECES in the subject line and tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!