WIN! VINYL CAFE Gourmazing toastie and Leederville Lager prize pack



Vinyl Café in Leederville has another amazing prize to giveaway for you this week! Formerly Rhubarb Records, Vinyl Cafe is still open and trading vinyl as well as coffee, food and beers. In fact, they are thrilled to announce they are now back open for dining in!



This week’s prize is a Gourmazing toastie and a 4 pack of Leederville Lager by Nowhereman Brewery combo. Check out the toastie menu!

To keep up with all the rad things happening at Vinyl Cafe follow their Facebook page.

To be eligible, simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with GOURMAZING in the subject line, then tag Vinyl Cafe on our Facebook WIN post and comment to tell us your toastie order. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, June 24 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to pick up your prize from Vinyl Cafe at 18b/663 Newcastle Street, Leederville on Saturday between 8am and 2pm.