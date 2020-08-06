WIN! VINYL CAFE GIG ft. Pat Chow + Lo solo sets



Vinyl Cafe are celebrating the return of live music with two of their favourite local acts. Pat Chow’s frontman Ben Protasiewicz will perform a solo set with support from the amazing Lo.

This will be unlike any gig you’re used to, as the show is limited to only a 20 head capacity. It’s going to be very cosy!

Thanks to Vinyl Cafe, we have one (tickets are very limited!) ticket to giveaway with a $15 bar card.

Vinyl Cafe is now fully licensed and we will have their full menu available. The event sponsored by Nowhereman Brewing & XVINYLX. For more information head to the Facebook Event.

Competition closes on Thursday, August 14 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend Vinyl Cafe on Friday, August 15.