WIN! VINYL CAFE Coffee and Terrible Signal record prize pack



Vinyl Café in Leederville has another amazing prize to giveaway for you this week! Formerly Rhubarb Records, Vinyl Cafe is still open and trading vinyl as well as coffee, food and beers. In fact, they are thrilled to announce they are now back open for dining in!



The prize pack includes a vinyl copy of Terrible Signal – Self Titled and your choice of takeaway coffee.

Terrible Signal is the solo project of Vincent Buchanan-Simpson (Hideous Sun Demon / Kitchen People). Recorded in various bedrooms across Fremantle by Jordan Shakespeare. The song and album take strong influence from both the Dunedin Sound and 80’s Australian pop. Check out the other releases available now at vinylcafe.com.au.

Thanks to Vinyl Cafe and XVINYLX, we’ve got a prize pack featuring Terrible Signal – Self Titled on vinyl and a large coffee to giveaway.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with TERRIBLE SIGNAL in the subject line, then tag Vinyl Cafe on the Facebook post and let them know your coffee order. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Tuesday, May 26 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to pick up your prize from Vinyl Cafe at 18b/663 Newcastle Street, Leederville between 8am and 2pm.