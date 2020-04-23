WIN! VINYL CAFE Coffee and Pat Chow record prize pack



Vinyl Cafe in Leederville have offered us an amazing prize pack to giveaway to you! Formerly Rhubarb Records Vinyl Cafe, the shop is still open and trading vinyl as well as coffee, food and beers for takeaway only.

The prize pack includes a vinyl copy of Pat Chow’s Overwhelming Care and your choice of takeaway coffee. Overwhelming Care was released in 2018 and is a manic experience; the change in ethos, delivery, speed and style definitely keeps the listener on their toes, as well as showcases the Pat Chow’s ability to genre-morph. Read our review here where we gave it a huge 8/10. Check out more releases available now at vinylcafe.com.au.

Thanks to Vinyl Cafe and XVINYLX, we’ve got a prize pack featuring Pat Chow’s Overwhelming Care on vinyl and a large coffee to giveaway.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with PAT CHOW in the subject line, then tag Vinyl Cafe on the Facebook post and let them know your coffee order. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, April 29 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to pick up your prize from Vinyl Cafe at 18b/663 Newcastle Street, Leederville between 8.30am and 1pm.