WIN! TOP GUN: MAVERICK Prize pack



After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas May 26.

We’re feeling need, the need to giveaway an awesome Top Gun: Maverick Prize Pack to the value of $60 that includes a Top Gun female tank top, a Top Gun cap and Top Gun enamel pins.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with TOP GUN in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, May 25 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.