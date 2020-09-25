WIN! THE WASHING LINE ECONOMY Single Launch tickets



The Washing Line Economy are eager to release their latest single People Change. The single is a psych-pop reflection of emotion and is the second single off their upcoming debut album Supply & Demand. The gig goes down this Saturday, September 26 at The Rosemount Hotel with support from three awesome local acts King Ibis, The Long Lost Brothers, Spici Water.

For more info on the show head to the Facebook Event.

Thanks to Cool Perth Nights we have a double pass to giveaway to the show at Rosemount Hotel!