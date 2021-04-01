WIN! THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY Movie tickets



The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe.

Beginning in the 1940’s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heartwrenching ballad, Strange Fruit.

Led by Oscar® nominated director Lee Daniels and introducing Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday unapologetically presents the icon’s complicated, irrepressible life.

We’ve lucky to have 5 double passes givewaway to a special screening of United States vs. Billie Holiday on Saturday, April 10 at Luna Leederville, Cinema 1 at 10.30am.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BILLIE HOLIDAY in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Thursday, April 8 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening on April 10.