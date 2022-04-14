WIN! THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT Movie tickets



Nicolas Cage stars as Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalised version of Cage must accept a one million offer to attend the birthday of a super-fan (Pedro Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award® winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

