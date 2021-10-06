WIN! THE SHAKEYS ALBUM LAUNCH Tickets



The Shakeys have announced their long-awaited debut full-length record, Mob Mentality, to be released independently Friday, October 8.

Nearly seven years since the release of their well-received White Lightning EP, the wait for an album is almost over for fans of the Boorloo/Perth-based four-piece of punk rock & rollers, who themselves have been waiting after a string of bad luck saw the album’s original release date of 2019 pushed back several times.

To celebrate the album’s release, The Shakeys are bringing their live show to Lucy’s Love Shack on Saturday, October 9, playing the album in its entirety, with some tracks being performed for the first (and potentially last?) time ever! Alongside The Shakey’s frenetic live performance, punter’s will be treated to sets from Perth art-punk stalwarts Shit Narnia and garage rockers Brackets (featuring members of Surf Rabbits).

We’re pumped to have two double passes to giveaway to The Shakey’s Mob Mentality Album launch this Saturday night, October 9 at Lucy’s Love Shack.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with THE SHAKEYS in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, October 8 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event on Saturday, October 9.