COMPETITIONS

WIN! ROSEMOUNT BACKYARD NYE PARTY Bar cards

December 17, 2020 at 17:30


If there’s anything 2020 has taught us it’s that in times of uncertainty, community really matters. The Rosemount Hotel is celebrating community this New Year’s Eve with a classic Rosie backyard party, and you’re invited.

They will be doing a countdown of your top picks of the best ever Aussie Albums from early in the morning ’til the sun goes down.
They’re going the whole hog – breakfast, bloody mary’s, mimosas, espresso martinis. At dusk, Justin Burford (End Of Fashion) will perform a live set as shall Harper Bloom (Vic). Once night truly begins so will the revelry with experienced party DJs Brett Rowe and Shannon Fox.
We stoked to have 2 x $50 bar card to giveaway for the night! Can you believe it?! Wow!

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with ROSIE NYE in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, December 23 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend.

