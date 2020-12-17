WIN! ROSEMOUNT BACKYARD NYE PARTY Bar cards



If there’s anything 2020 has taught us it’s that in times of uncertainty, community really matters. The Rosemount Hotel is celebrating community this New Year’s Eve with a classic Rosie backyard party, and you’re invited.

They will be doing a countdown of your top picks of the best ever Aussie Albums from early in the morning ’til the sun goes down.

They’re going the whole hog – breakfast, bloody mary’s, mimosas, espresso martinis. At dusk, Justin Burford (End Of Fashion) will perform a live set as shall Harper Bloom (Vic). Once night truly begins so will the revelry with experienced party DJs Brett Rowe and Shannon Fox.

We stoked to have 2 x $50 bar card to giveaway for the night! Can you believe it?! Wow!