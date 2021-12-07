WIN! THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Movie tickets



From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

We’re bending-over-backwards-Matrix-style-stoked to have 5 in-season double passes to give away to The Matrix Resurrections, in cinemas this Boxing Day.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with THE MATRIX in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!