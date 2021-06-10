WIN! THE LAUGH RESORT Comedy tickets



Now in its 30th year, Perth’s longest running comedy club The Laugh Resort is back at a pre-pandemic 100% capacity and welcoming back a raft of international lol-makers residing in Australia to its home at The Shoe Bar & Cafe in Yagan Square.

“The fact there hasn’t been much touring the past year has only served to reinforce for Perth audiences what we’ve known and been committed to for decades now,” said Manager Di Star. “You can have a night of world class laughs made in Perth – we breed some of the best in the business here – top visiting comics popping in to feature alongside them is merely a testament to that quality.”

Going down on the third Wednesday of each month, June’s edition of The Laugh Resort will showcase WA headliner, street performer and member of musical comedy trio Suns of Fred, Mickey J; 2019 WA Comedian of the Year and Doug Stanhope tour support Sian Choyce; Fringe World Award winning Best of Africa star Jason Wood; and from Liverpool guest MC Kyle Legacy, dubbed the “King of Comedy,” for the most performances at an Edinburgh Fringe; plus more to be announced.