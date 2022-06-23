WIN! THE CIRCUS Tickets



The most extraordinary premier acts from around the world come together in a show that is truly The Circus, opening for a six-week season under the Big Top at Perth’s Langley Park from June 30 to July 31.

The two-hour adrenaline pumping spectacular is perfect for the whole family and features hilarious comedians, daring FMX riders, captivating aerialists, the crowd-favourite splitting Globe of Death, the show-stopping human cannonball, breathtaking daredevil stunts and so much more. For more information head here.

We’re stoked to have three family passes to giveaway to The Circus on Friday, July 1 at 7.30pm.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with THE CIRCUS in the subject line and your mobile number in the copy. Tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!