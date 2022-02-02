WIN! TERMINAL BEACH Album launch prize pack



Perth band Terminal Beach are set to unveil their long-awaited debut album Ghost Lotteries with a launch party at The Bird on Saturday, February 5 with Flooded Palace and Maurice Flavel’s Intensive Care.

To celebrate the occasion, Terminal Beach are also releasing a batch of special hand-made limited-edition merchandise. This includes shirts and bags scored from op shops which have been ‘upcycled’ and hand printed by the group’s drummer Alex Fisher.

We’re thrilled to have a Terminal Beach prize pack to give away, including a free album download, shirt and double pass to the launch.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with TERMINAL BEACH in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, February 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.