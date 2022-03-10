WIN! TENDER IS THE NIGHT Double passes



Immersive event series Tender is the Night is back for another intimate evening of local songwriters backed by a beautiful string quartet this weekend. This edition will feature Leah Grant and Michael Savage performing at Melville Main Hall on Sunday, March 13.

Birthed by local multi-disciplinary artist, Leigh Gardiner, Tender is the Night is a series of performances that bridge and blur the lines of classical and contemporary music.

Leah Grant is a deeply personal songwriter, drawing on her life journey to create her gothic folk sounds. Last year saw the release of her EP Vol 2 and support shows for Paul Dempsey (Something for Kate) and The Kill Devil Hills.

Michael Savage will draw from his vast catalogue of “shoegaze pop” as well new unreleased tracks from his fourth album due later this year. A member of local favourites The Little Lord Street Band, Michael Savage is a prolific songwriter with a gift for melody.

