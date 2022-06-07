WIN! SYNTHONY Concert tickets



Celebrating thirty years of global dance anthems reimagined by up to 60-piece orchestras with insatiable guest vocalists, DJs and musicians across some of Australia’s most iconic live venues, Synthony offers a unique sonic feast for all music fans, with its second year primed to solidify Synthony as one of the hottest live events in the country.

Showcasing a range of songs and artists, including tracks from Avicii, Tiesto, Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, Bob Sinclair and beyond, the 2022 Synthony experience will also incorporate live performances from the likes of Savage, Emily Williams, Mobin Master, Greg Gould, Cassie McIvor, Andy Van, Matty O, and Ilan Kidron from The Potbelleez performing the reimagined rendition of his hit Don’t Hold Back, as well as world class orchestras in each city, conducted by the acclaimed Sarah-Grace Williams.

We’re pumped to have two double-passes to give away to Synthony coming to RAC Arena on Friday, June 17.

