WIN! SUNDOWN Movie tickets



From Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco comes a simmering, suspenseful psychological drama. Charlotte Gainsbourg and Tim Roth star as Alice and Neil Bennett – the core of a wealthy British family on vacation on the Mexican Coast in Acapulco with children Colin and Alexa. When a distant emergency cuts their trip short and summons the family back to the U.K., one relative disrupts the family’s tight‐knit order and surprising tensions rise to the fore.

Sundown is a slow-burn thriller that will leave you guessing and haunted.

