WIN! SPRING BRAKE Double passes



Rosemount Hotel are welcoming back the sunshine with Spring Brake, a mini festival going down at the North Perth venue on Saturday, September 11. BASE MGMT, Sweetman and Suburbia Management have teamed up to bring some of Perth’s best local acts to the stage on the night, with performances lined up from Pot Plant House Party, Bad Weather, Girl From Mars (pictured above) and more.

On top of the live music, Spring Brake also features specials like $15 Jugs of Feral Sly Fox all night, and $12 Pizzas from 5pm til late. Plus the first 10 people through the door on the night win a free Rosie t-shirt.

