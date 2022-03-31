WIN! SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 Movie tickets



The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

To celebrate its release we are giving you the chance to win one of five double passes! Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is showing exclusively in cinemas now!

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with SONIC 2 in the subject line, and your postal address in the copy. Then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, April 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.