WIN! SONGS FROM THE HILL Fringe tickets



Mark Turner and Jessie Gordon have been friends for over 20 years and it shows. The duo is a joy to watch on stage, their love for each other is palpable. Songs From the Hill presents an intimate exploration of the adventures they have shared, the joys of love found, the sorrow of loved ones lost.

Jessie’s original work is a combination of soulful blues, harmonic gospel, and joyful swinging country. Mark loves jazz and blues, and also brings a folk and pop sensitivity to his songwriting. Together they write songs of jubilation, heartache, adventure, and celebration.

We’re thrilled to have double passes to give away to Songs from the Hill starring Mark Turner and Jessie Gordon at Moana Hall from Monday, January 31 until Thursday, February 3.

