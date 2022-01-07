WIN! SCREAM Movie preview tickets



Ghostface is back in the new movie Scream, exclusive to cinemas on January 13. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside a whole new cast.

