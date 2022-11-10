WIN! ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW IMMERSIVE SPECTACULAR Tickets



Artrage’s smash-hit immersive experience is back and visiting Perth and 12 regional WA venues. Strip down to your fishnets and get ready to Time Warp with a thrilling, chilling and fulfilling immersive experience of cult-favourite, The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Our wild and untamed cast have reassembled to bring you a live, shadow-cast Immersive Spectacular for a memorable night out with Frank-n-Furter and the gang.

After the sell-out run in 2021 at Girls School that had audiences begging for more, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Immersive Spectacular is returning to the stage, this time taking over The Royale Theatre! This thrilling and chilling production will be running for a wonderfully sin-ematic two week season!

Thanks to Artrage we have tickets to give away to the Rocky Horror Picture Show Immersive Spectacular running from November 16 to 27 at the Royale Theatre on Lake Street in Northbridge.

