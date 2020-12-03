WIN! REVELATION PERTH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets



The 23rd Revelation Perth International Film Festival returns 9 – 13 December presenting over 30 features and documentaries from 21 countries, alongside a comprehensive platform of shorts and Western Australian cinema content.

Continually defining what a film festival can be, Rev offers something for everyone.

We’re stoked to have 5 double passes to giveaway that are valid for any film across the program, check out the website to see what’s on offer, www.revelationfilmfest.org.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with REVELATION 2020 in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!