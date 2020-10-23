WIN! PRISCILLA Merch launch tickets



To raise funds to record their upcoming EP, Priscilla, have created some fashion apparel for you! Launching the new merch at The Bird this Saturday night, Priscilla will be playing alongside Grace Sanders, Bad Weather, SUSHI X TRVN and DJ RA.

We’re pumped to have a double pass to giveaway to this hot event and The Bird this Saturday, October 24.

For more info on the gig here to the Facebook Event.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with PRISCILLA in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Saturday, October 24 at 2pm. Please only enter if you can attend.