WIN! PIXAR PUTT Mini-golf tickets



Australia’s most talked about mini-golf sensation, Pixar Putt, is returning to Perth from Friday, September 25 for a 4-week season outside RAC Arena. Tickets are on sale now via pixarputt.com.au. Last September, over 17,500 film and mini-golf enthusiasts enjoyed Pixar Putt’s debut Perth season, when the colourful course took over The Plaza directly outside RAC Arena. The immersive pop-up mini-golf experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Pixar’s most beloved films including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

We’re stoked to have some in-season double passes for 18 holes at Pixar Putt to giveaway!

Competition closes on Monday, September 28 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be a Perth, WA resident and able to attend RAC Arena during the running season.