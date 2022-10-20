WIN! PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL Grooves N’ Brews tickets



Shhh, don’t tell anyone… this hidden rooftop bar is hosting incredible live music for one weekend only!

Relax, unwind and listen to a host of talented live musicians in this rooftop setting, looking out on the city lights. From fiery Peruvian rhythms to energetic hard jazz DJs, we’re giving you the perfect space to soak up the best of the Festival… and enjoy a drink or two!

Daniel Susnjar’s Dorado performs traditional songs from the band’s individual family heritages, plus fresh arrangements of Peruvian classics and hot-off-the-press originals. It features Daniel Susnjar on drums alongside up-and-coming monster improvisors Jayden Blockley (saxophone), Will Pethick (trombone), Mike Ellis (guitar) and Tommi Flamenco (bass).

Reinmali is an RnB/soul group of fresh, talented musicians from Perth’s jazz scene, with Rein Limanta on vocals, Matt Gudgeon on guitar, Tommi Flamenco on bass, Alfred Bangez on keys and Kuda Mateta on drums.

DJ Jimmy Mac will also be there throughout the evening spinning up some delicious grooves guaranteed to bring the great vibes all night!

For more info head to perthjazzfest.com

