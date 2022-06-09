WIN! PERTH INTERNATIONAL CABARET FESTIVAL Tickets



Perth International Cabaret Festival returns in 2022 with a star-studded line up of local heroes and national treasures at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday, June 18 until Sunday, June 26.

The program features a vibrant mix of artists and and shows including Vika and Linda Bull, Lior, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Meow Meow (pictured), Paul Capsis and more…

Check out the full programme here.

We’re tickled-pink to have 5 double passes to giveaway to any show across the festival’s programme.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with PERTH CABARET in the subject line and the show you would like to attend and your mobile number in the copy. Tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!