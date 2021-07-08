WIN! PERFUMES Movie tickets



Anne Walberg (Emmanuelle Devos) was once the star of her industry – a perfumer whose ability to produce enticing new fragrances was second to none and which saw her rise through a competitive landscape. She remains in demand, but her intemperate behaviour has made her difficult. However, striking up an unlikely friendship with her equally troubled new driver (Gregory Montel), Anne sees a way to return to the top, which might offer a solution to both their problems.

