WIN! OPERATION MINCEMEAT Movie tickets



Operation Mincemeat tells a factual story that is far stranger than fiction. This real-life event proved a vital turning point in the Second World War. Starring the British acting powerhouse of Collin Firth, Matthew Macfayden, Kelly Macdonald, and Penelope Wilton, Operation Mincemeat delivers intrigue, deception, and a sprinkle of humour. Adapted from best-selling author Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name.

Set in 1943, the film follows two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) who conceived a plan that was dubbed Operation Mincemeat. They would trick the Nazis into thinking that Allied forces were planning to attack southern Europe by way of Greece rather than Sicily. Their plan was to get a corpse, equip it with misleading papers, and then drop it off the coast of Spain where Nazi spies would take the bait.

