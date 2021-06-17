WIN! OPERA FILM FESTIVAL Tickets



In this unique film festival, patrons will see the artistry of opera and cinema collide in a special screening that see's West Australian Opera explore the impact of opera beyond the stage and into the film industry with cinematic classics like Life is Beautiful and Pretty Woman. Each screening includes a pre-performance talk, opera moment performed by West Australian Opera cast, popcorn and a glass of premium Voyager Estate Wine on arrival.

Tuesday 22 June 2021 – Life is Beautiful / La Vita e Bella (1997) Featured opera moment | Belle nuit, ô nuit d’amour, The Tales of Hoffmann

Featured Voyager wine* | 2019 Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Tuesday 29 June 2021 – Pretty Woman (1990) Featured opera moment | La Traviata

Featured Voyager wine* | 2020 Sparkling Chenin Blanc For more info head to waopera.asn.au. We’ve got tickets to giveaway, valid for the two remaining screenings on Tuesday, June 22 running through to Tuesday, June 29.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with OPERA FILM FESTIVAL in the subject line, with your postal address in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, June 21 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.