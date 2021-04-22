WIN! NINA OYAMA Perth Comedy Festival tickets

“Hey you guys! I’m Nina Oyama! Comedian. Writer. Actress. Possum.

That’s right. I danced around in a possum suit on ABC’s The Set. Actually, you might know me better as Courtney from ‘Utopia’, or playing kooky characters on ‘Kinne Tonight’, and ‘Tonightly with Tom Ballard’.

But for my brand-new hour of comedy, I’m just doing me. It’s a new character I’m working on. Just kidding. It’s just me!”

A Best Newcomer Nominee at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2019, Nina Oyama is appearing at the Perth Comedy Festival 2021.

For more info on the event head HERE.

We’ve got a double pass to see Nina Oyama at the Astor Theatre on Friday, April 30.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with NINA OYAMA in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Wednesday, April 28 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and provide your postal address to have tickets mailed to you.