WIN! NIGHT OF THE 12TH Movie tickets



Sooner or later, every police investigator comes across a case that remains unsolved and that haunts him.

For Yohan, Clara’s murder proves to be that case. What starts as a thorough investigation into the victim’s life soon turns into a nagging obsession. One interrogation follows another, there is no shortage of suspects and Yohan has more and more doubts.

Only one thing is sure, the crime occurred on the night of the 12th.

We’ve got 5 in-season passes to give away to Night Of The 12th, in cinemas October 13.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with NIGHT OF THE 12TH in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, October 10 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.