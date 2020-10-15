WIN! NEVER TOO LATE Movie tickets



It has been a long time since Caine, Bronson, Angus and Wendell, aka, ‘The Chain Breakers’, escaped the torturous Vietnamese POW camp. They now find themselves sharing a new prison, The Hogan Hills Retirement Home for Returned Veterans.

Each of the boys has an unrealised dream they want to achieve before it’s too late. So, once again they band together to devise a plan to escape this new hell. But the rules of engagement have changed, in fact, they can’t even remember what they were and that’s half the problem.

Never Too Late is a cross between Grumpy Old Men and The Great Escape, about four mates reconciling after years apart to teach each other that it’s never too late, no matter how old you are, to chase your dreams.

