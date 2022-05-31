WIN! MOTHERING SUNDAY Movie tickets



Based on the much-loved novel by Graham Swift (Booker Prize winner), this superior British drama is set in an idyllic country village, starring Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, BAFTA nominee Josh O’Connor and Australian rising star Odessa Young.

The events of Graham Swift’s novel take place over the course of one day – the holiday Mothering Sunday. Maid Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) has the day off, as her employers, Mr. and Mrs. Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman) are attending an event to celebrate the engagement of their neighbours’ son, Paul (Josh O’Connor). Jane is an orphan, so has no mother to spend the day with – but she does have Paul, with whom she’s been having a years-long secret affair. The story unfolds as they spend their final day together as lovers.

