WIN! MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON



Join a telekinetic young woman on a wild and bloody trip to New Orleans in this subversive horror-comedy starring Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo.

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon is a mind-bending adventure set in the swampy neon-lit streets of New Orleans, and inspired by fantasy-adventure movies of the 1980s and ’90s. At its center is a girl with strange and dangerous abilities who escapes from a mental asylum and rejoins the chaos of modern-day civilization, on the hedonistic streets of the French Quarter.

For most of her life, Mona Lisa Lee has been institutionalised – straitjacketed and nearly catatonic. But under the influence of a blood moon, she decides to break free, finally tapping into her supernatural ability to control human minds. Escaping into New Orleans’ French Quarter, she must figure out how to survive in a world she doesn’t understand, and no-one can stand in her way.

A hostile world, dark humour, odd pairings, superpowers – this thrill ride inspired by your beloved 80s fantasy-adventure movies will have you hypnotised.

