WIN! MOANA EP LAUNCH Double passes



After revealing their new EP, Feet In The Ground, Eyes To The Sky on Friday, November 5, Perth’s Moana will celebrate the release with a live launch at The Rechabite on Friday, November 19.

Led by songwriter and vocalist Moana Mayatrix, the record features five tracks of expansive and immersive music that follow on from 2019’s debut album In The Allure.

Moana will be joined at the launch by special guests NEW TALK, The Wedges, Essie Foxglove, Bobby Knox and Ginava.

Early Bird tickets are sold out but General Admission tickets are still available now at humanitix.com.

