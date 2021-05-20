WIN! MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL ROADSHOW Tickets



Australia’s favourite comedy convoy can’t wait to tour Australia once again!

Join the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow in 2021 as it rolls into Perth to home deliver the Comedy Festival vibe to every crack and crevice of Australia. From Ballarat to Broome, Townsville to Traralgon, we’re crisscrossing the country taking in more than 80 destinations along the way. More than any year before, our comedians are champing at the bit to break out from the barriers, shake off the seclusion and roll out the laughs.

With an, all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers, buckle in for a night of stand-up, sketch, silliness and song to satisfy all your comedy cravings!

We’re stoked to have 2 double passes to giveaway to the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow at The Regal Theatre on Saturday, June 5 at 5pm.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with MELBOURNE COMEDY ROADSHOW in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Thursday, June 3 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and must be able to attend the show on June 5.