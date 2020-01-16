WIN! MATT HALE COMEDY HYPNOTIST Fringe tickets



Real Hypnosis, Real Fun! The sellout award nominated feelgood show of the festival is back with a brand new stack of hilarious hypno suggestions to leave you feeling fantastic. As always, enjoy from onstage or in the audience (you choose!). With his own modern brand of hypno laughs (NO swinging watches & 100% chicken free!), Matt hypnotises volunteers with hilarious (but tasteful!) consequences as their imaginations work overtime!

We’ve got tickets to Matt Hale’s new show Random Acts of Mindness showing at this year’s Fringe World.

For more info on the event head HERE.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with MATT HALE in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, January 21 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend. You must be a Perth, WA resident and be able to pick up your physical ticket from the Rosemount Hotel.