WIN! MATT HALE’S BONKERS Fringe tickets



Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale’s new show Bonkers offers complete mental relief with the ultimate in silliness, laughs and fun, with 60 minutes of non-stop laughs! Matt Hale is a sell-out, award-winning and headlining Fringe artist returning in 2021 for his sixth Fringe World festival.

Using seemingly magical powers Matt hypnotises his volunteers to unlock the incredible ability of their mind. Using the power of suggestion, audience members will be transported into Bonkers situations where they will release talents and creativity, they never knew they had.

Bonkers runs with 34 performances from January 15 to February 14, across five venues including Perth Girls School, Cirque du Cockburn, Rendezvous Scarborough, Metro City and Redmond Theatre Joondalup.

