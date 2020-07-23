WIN! MARVIN GAYE CELEBRATION NIGHT at Sonar Room tickets



This Saturday, SONAR Room is holding a special Marvin Gaye Celebration Party highlighting the magic of The Prince of Soul!

Live acts Queency, Liquid-Liquid, Residents’ Club, Le Mezz Club and Mike Slade will play Marvin Gaye tunes as well as their own original material.

Thanks to Cool Perth Nights we have a double pass to giveaway to the Marvin Gaye Celebration Party this Saturday, July 25 at the SONAR Room. For more info head to the Facebook Event.

Competition closes on Friday, July 24 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend The SONAR Room on Saturday, July 25.