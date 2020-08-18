WIN! MACE FRANCIS ORCHESTRA 15th Birthday Concert tickets



Fourteen of Perth’s finest musicians are celebrating 15 years of original Australian jazz music and togetherness as a big band with a birthday show on Thursday, August 20 at The Goodwill Club, downstairs at The Rechabite, Northbridge at 7:30pm.

Composer and arranger, Mace Francis leads the 14-piece ensemble, made up of the who’s who of Perth’s jazz scene, plus Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) students and WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) members. Their swirly saxophones, bold brass, and a driving rhythm section get audiences up and swingin’ as they delve into music from the vault including all the hits, (misses), and new pieces. For more info head to the Facebook Event.

We are pumped to have two double passes to giveaway to the Mace Francis Orchestra show this Thursday at 7:30pm at Goodwill Club, downstairs at The Rechabite.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with MACE FRANCIS in the subject line, then tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, August 19 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend The Rechabite on Thursday, August 20.