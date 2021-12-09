WIN! LICORICE PIZZA Movie tickets



Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

Starring Alana Haim (HAIM), Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper and Benny Safdie.

It’s super-groovy that we have a bunch of in-season passes to giveaway to Licorice Pizza, in cinemas Boxing Day.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with LICORICE PIZZA in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!