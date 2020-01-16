WIN! THE LAUGH RESORT 9 at 9 Fringe tickets



Perth’s longest-running comedy club (est 1991), The Laugh Resort, is set to deliver 90 minutes of lols every Wednesday from January 22 to February 12 at the Shoe Bar & Cafe in Yagan Square as part of FRINGE WORLD this summer.

The Club that nurtured acts like Hughesy, Claire Hooper, Joel Creasey and even Jim Jefferies will present nine of the best visiting and local comics, giving you a taste of their best gear to leave you gasping with laughter and eager for more.

Previous stars include Dave Callan, Rove, Georgie Carroll, Ciaran Lyons, Brendon Burns and Mickey D. It’s never the same lineup twice so come every week and see more than 30 acts in just four outings!

Thanks to The Laugh Resort, we’ve got two double passes to giveaway to 9 at 9 on Wednesday, January 22.

For more info on this and all 23 Laugh Resort shows this FRINGE WORLD season head here and follow The Laugh Resort on Facebook or Instagram for 9 at 9 lineup announcements.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with LAUGH RESORT in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, January 21 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend. You must be a Perth, WA resident and be able to attend at The Laugh Resort at The Shoe Bar & Cafe in Yagan Square on Wednesday, January 22.