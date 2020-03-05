WIN! KIKAGAKU MOYO Concert tickets



Japanese psych rock band Kikagaku Moyo return to rock Amplifier Bar on Tuesday, March 10. From their humble beginnings busking on the streets of Tokyo to their current international recognition, the band are on tour and returning to Australia for the first time in three years.

The band evolved from playing in Tokyo’s experimental scene, to international psychedelic darlings and now have several successful world tours under their belt. Their music incorporates elements of classical Indian music, krautrock, traditional folk and 70s rock with improvisation a key element of their sound. They have released a series of records in quick succession, each exploring different facets of psychedelia.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with KIKAGAKU MOYO in the subject line, then tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Monday, March 9 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be able to attend at Amplifier Bar on Tuesday, March 10.