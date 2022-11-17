WIN! KATCHAFIRE Concert tickets



Roots reggae act Katchafire have made their way to Australia for a run of dates across the country in October and November.

The New Zealand rockers will play four shows in Western Australia, including The River, Margaret River, on Thursday, November 24; Leisure Inn, Rockingham, on Friday, November 25; Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, on Saturday, November 26; and Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Sunday, November 27.

We’ve got 2 x double passes to give away to your choice of night on the Katchafire WA leg of the tour.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with KATCHAFIRE in the subject line, and your phone number and your chosen night in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.