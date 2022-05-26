WIN! iZZ! Cocktail prize pack



Australia’s biggest independent seltzer brand, Saintly Beverage Co, has just launched a brand new low-sugar cocktail in a can under the label, iZZ! cocktail company. Kiss goodbye your cocktail shaker; these seriously great tasting cocktails are ready to go when you are and are the effortless life of the party. Created to accompany laid back moments, iZZ! has launched two mouth-watering recipes, based on Australia’s favourite cocktails.

Watermelon Margarita, inspired by Aussies adoration for Margaritas and watermelon, this cocktail combines both to create a mouth-watering, sparkling vibe.

Passionfruit Mojito, a deliciously tantalising, natural blend of rum, passionfruit, lime and mint.

We’re stoked to have a four pack in each flavour to give away to a lucky winner!

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with iZZ! in the subject line and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Tag the mate you will share a drink with in Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!